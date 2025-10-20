Down Life’s Road from Olivia Jo

Olivia Jo, rising young bluegrass singer and songwriter from southwestern Virginia, has a new single to share, Down Life’s Road.

It’s one she wrote with Jon Weisberger about finding her own way in the world. As a teen, Olivia Jo traveled frequently between her family home in Stuart, VA and Nashville, where she recorded a country album at 16, having already cut two bluegrass projects.

She says that Jon’s contribution really put this one over the top.

“I started writing this song about searching for my own place. I just wanted to fit in somewhere, and I measured my own success by comparing myself to others; but it’s not always about finding a place to ‘fit in.’ It’s about carving out your own space by embracing your journey and the hard knocks that come with it. Those are the things that will shape you into who you are.

That’s the message I wanted to convey through this song, and with Jon Weisberger’s help, I think we did that.

I hope everyone can relate to this song and draw inspiration from it in their own way.”

She tracked with some real heavy hitters. With Olivia Jo singing lead, studio support came from Cody Kilby on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Andy Leftwich on fiddle and mandolin, and Jeff Partin on bass. Colton Baker and Barry Hutchens sand harmony.

Though she’s all bluegrass these days, you can still hear a country influence in Down Life’s Road.

Check it out.

Down Life’s Road is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.