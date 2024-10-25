Double Stop Fiddle Shop changing business model

Byron Berline’s Double Stop Fiddle Shop, a popular bluegrass gathering spot in Guthrie, Oklahoma, has recently made the strategic decision to close its doors and transition to operating by appointment only.

Things began to unravel so to speak in February, 2019, when the original Fiddle Shop burned to the ground, devastating the bluegrass community in the area. I can still remember that day, quite clearly, being one of the first media people on location, with the sounds of breaking strings crying out forever etched in my mind. Bluegrass lovers got behind Byron and helped he and his wife Bette to rebuild.

The Berline’s purchased a store front within a block of their original location, and so the second stage began for Byron’s Fiddle Shop. People continued to come from near and far to jam with Berline, to listen to his endless stories of life on the road, and to feel the presence of the greatest fiddler ever. And, of course, to look over his terrific stock of fiddles and mandolins for sale.

However, only three years after the loss of the original shop, the bluegrass world was shaken by the untimely death of Byron Berline on July 10, 2021. Bette and their daughter, Becca, stepped up to the plate and continued to keep the brick and mortar shop open.

But Bette Berline shared with me this morning that this is changing at the end of this year

“Byron is no longer here, and it’s not the same. People came to see him, not us. The building is up for sale. There will be no changes to the business except for the physical location, and operating by appointment only.

Byron’s Fiddle shop will no longer offer live shows after December 2024. The end of the era was with Byron, and the building closure is a new way of life.”

I spoke with Cowboy Jim Garling about the change, who shared the following: “If it weren’t for Byron Berline, I wouldn’t be Cowboy Jim Garling.” Garling had worked for Byron in the old shop as an instructor for 10 years, with an average of 50 students. “Byron and John Hickman had always done a show for Beck Implements around Christmas time, and one year they couldn’t make it, and Byron gave me his gig.” Chuckling, Garling said, “Byron always said, you better watch old Jim, he will steal your gig.”

Berline’s grandchildren, whose ages vary from nine to almost fifteen years old, have become extremely active in sporting events, and family time has become of the essence. Becca shared with me not too long ago, that she would often drive over an hour twice a day to make practices and games, and of course Bette was doing her part too.

After these last four music shows at Byron’s Music Hall, no more will be scheduled.

October 26 – Cowboy Jim Garling, Richard Sharp and Henry Burgess

November 16 – The Hunt Brothers Band

December 7 – Guthrie’s Victorian Walk evening and Cowboy Jim Garling

December 14 -Guthrie’s Victorian Walk evening and The Hunt Brothers Band

By offering personalized consultations by appointment, Becca and Bette believe that they can foster a sense of loyalty and exclusivity among their clientele. Building strong relationships with customers can lead to positive word-of-mouth referrals, and long-term brand advocacy. To drive future growth through appointment-only business, the Fiddle Shop can explore expanding their service offerings to cater to a broader range of customer needs.

Bette wants to make clear to everyone that the Berlines are not quitting, just changing with the times, and making themselves available on a scheduled basis.

Prioritizing flexibility, creativity, and customer satisfaction, Byron’s Double Stop Fiddle Shop can successfully navigate change, and position themselves for long-term success in this new business environment. Embracing the appointment-only model and focusing on personalized customer experiences, the Shop is poised for continued success in its operations.

Through lessons learned and insights gained from this transition, Berline’s Double Stop sets an inspiring example for small businesses seeking to adapt and thrive in evolving market landscapes, and amid rising costs.

The Berlines can be reached through the shop’s Facebook page.