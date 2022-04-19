Don’t You Want To Go from The Gospel Plowboys

Morning Glory Music has a new single from The Gospel Plowboys, which showcases their signature traditional bluegrass Gospel sound on a new song called Don’t You Want To Go. Morning Glory is the Gospel and inspirational music imprint of Mountain Fever Records.

If you’ve ever seen this group perform, you won’t have forgotten. From their stage attire – bib overs with white dress shirts and red ties – to their down-home presentation, these boys always bring a good time.

This new track is one written and sung by Plowboys guitarist Michael Jenkins, who says that the whole group gets a kick out of this number.

“We’re very excited about the release of Don’t You Want To Go. I think the guys had a lot of fun putting this upbeat number together. It tells about the splendors of Heaven, and what we have to look forward to. We hope folks enjoy it.”

Jenkins is supported by his Plowboy bandmates, Andrew Brown on mandolin and bass, and Alec McCallister on fiddle, with Chris Burton standing in on banjo. Harmony vocals come from Kris Miller and Andrew Brown.

Have a listen…

Don’t You Want To Go is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track via AirPlay Direct.