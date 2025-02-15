Don’t Love Me drops for Ettore Buzzini

Here’s another new release for Valentine’s Day, this time from Swiss-American banjo heartthrob, Ettore Buzzini, on Patuxent Music.

Also know as Eddie Ray, young Buzzini has been playing the banjo since he was nine years old. He has musical grandparents on both sides of his family; one introduced him to Flatt & Scruggs, the other to classical music. And our young Ettore absorbed it all.

He has as a goal to create bluegrass and banjo music that will attract the attention of others his age, a wise perspective at only 17 years old. Ettore is working on a second solo album from Patuxent, and has a single with a romantic theme, which demonstrates the rich cultural outlook and education he possesses.

The song is an adaptation of his own, a translation he’s done of a poem, Liebst du um Schönheit (Love In A Dream), by 19th century writer Friedrich Rückert, which had been previously been set to music by Gustav Mahler. Ettore has set his translated lyrics to his own bluegrass melody, and calls the song Don’t Love Me (If You Love for Beauty).

Buzzini plays banjo and sings lead, with support from Devin Jones on guitar, Ella Thomas on fiddle, Chris Henry on mandolin, and Mark Schatz on bass.

It’s an interesting mix of a very traditional bluegrass tune with a 150 year old lyric. Have a listen in this graphic video from Patuxent Music.

Don’t Love Me (If You Love for Beauty) is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and directly from Patuxent Music online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.