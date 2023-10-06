Don’t Look Back video from Remedy Tree

North Florida’s Remedy Tree has released a music video for their latest single, Don’t Look Back.

The band is the brainchild of Gabriel Acevedo. It was started in 2015 as and indie-folk type band and slowly became Gabriel’s dream of a bluegrass band. That transition is now complete with the lineup featured in the song and video.

Don’t Look Back was written by Gabriel and Josh Griffin, and arranged by Bryce Griffin and Gabriel. The performers include Gabriel (vocals and guitar), Abigail Acevedo (bass), Bryce Griffin (mandolin and vocals), and Nathan Beaumont (banjo and vocals). It was recorded at Fish Tank Recordings in St. Augustine, Florida with Lucio Rubino engineering. Mastering was done at Tonal Park Studios by Randy Leroy. The video was shot by Tucker Joenz and edited by Gabriel Acevedo.

Gabriel credits Ernie Evans as his mentor in learning about the bluegrass world, and you will find him at most EMS festivals both playing with his band, and videoing performances and interviews.

Remedy Tree were Bluegrass Ramble artists at the recent World of Bluegrass conference in Raleigh, NC.

You can hear more of their music by visiting the band web site.

Support your local music venues.