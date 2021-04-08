Don’t Look Back video from Becky Buller

Dark Shadow Recording has released another music video from their current project for Becky Buller, Distance and Time.

This time it’s a melancholy number called Don’t Look Back, recorded with her Becky Buller Band.

Buller shared a few words about how the song came to be.

“I co-wrote Don’t Look Back with Valerie and Kraig Smith. The song was inspired by a greeting card Val found at a thrift store. The picture on the front is of a girl at a crossroads in the woods. She’s headed down a road that says ‘your life.’ The other sign says ’no longer an option.'”

Keep an eye out for a couple of interesting details in the video. At one point the proprietor of the shop hands Becky a fiddle case, which is in fact her Grandpa Buller’s fiddle case. The fiddle is shown wrapped in a silk cloth, which Grandpa Buller was given by his mom years ago. Becky says that it is her only tangible connection with her great grandmother.

Valerie saved the card she had found and purchased that brought this song to life, and it appears in its purple frame towards the end of the video.

Distance and Time is available wherever you stream or download music online, and both digitally and on CD directly from Buller’s web site.