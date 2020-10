Don’t Let Smokey Mountain Smoke Get In Your Eyes video from Rock Hearts

Rock Hearts, a veteran bluegrass band from Southern New England, has just released a music video for their current single, a contemporary remake of the iconic Osborne Brothers song, Don’t Let Smoky Mountain Smoke Get In Your Eyes.

Alex MacLeod is on guitar and lead vocal, with Billy “BT” Thibodeau on mandolin, Danny Musher on fiddle, Rick Brodsky on bass, and Joe Deetz one banjo.

The boys made their way out into the woods earlier this summer, before all the leaves changed, and shot this nice performance video.

Their single cut of Don’t Let Smokey Mountain Smoke Get In Your Eyes is available now from popular download and streaming sites. Radio hosts can get a copy via AirPlay Direct.