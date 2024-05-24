Don’t Know What I’ll Do drops for Route 3

From Missouri comes Route 3, and a debut single from their upcoming Pinecastle Records album, Just Believe.

It’s one written by guitarist Jason Jordan called Don’t Know What I’ll Do, a traditional bluegrass number with some serious groove. Jason also sings the song, all about a man anxious to get home to his true love.

Jordan says that he was inspired to pen a train song by the most obvious thing imaginable.

“Whenever I wrote this song I was coming home from playing music, and was stopped by a train. I just kind of started thinking about what it was like years and years ago when folks traveled by train, and what kind of a journey it was for someone to get home to their family. Also, in my hometown, we have a lot of train traffic because we have feed mills that are close to the tracks so I immediately thought of home.

I wanted this to grab people’s attention with the chord progression, and also just a driving bluegrass tempo. When it comes to the chorus, I think we can all relate to hearing what I would call the ‘whine’ of an engine as it’s pulling down the track.”

The rest of the band chimes in as well, with Janice Martin on banjo, Greg Potter on mandolin, and Doug Clifton on bass. Ron Stewart adds the guest fiddle.

Check it out…

Don’t Know What I’ll Do is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

Look for the full Just Believe album later this summer.