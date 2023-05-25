Don’t Hold Back drops for Rick Faris

Dark Shadow Recording has a new single for bluegrass singer/songwriter Rick Faris, an upbeat gospel number that he wrote with Evan Dickerson.

The Missouri native grew up in bluegrass, performing with his family’s popular touring band, giving 12 years of his life while coming of age to playing with his parents and siblings. The next 11 years were given over to Special Consensus, where he played first mandolin and then guitar, offering his voice and some of his songs to the band.

But now Rick is pursuing a solo career, with his third project with Dark Shadow coming up. This latest single, Don’t Hold Back, showcases not only his clever songwriting and his engaging lead singing, we also get a nice taste of his abilities as a guitarist on this track.

It’s an inspirational song, which Faris says reflects his own prayer life and devotion, as it asks the Almighty for generous counsel.

“I always make it a point to seek correction for my betterment. I am so thankful for those who have lent me counsel and shortened my learning curve in so many areas. This great song idea came from co-writer Evan Dickerson, and it resonated with my running routine of praying and asking God to reveal where I am falling short. Boy you wanna talk about a prayer that works!”

Assisting in the studio were Luke Munday on banjo, Laura Orshaw on fiddle, Harry Clark on mandolin, and Zak McLamb on bass. Rick’s brother Eddie Faris and Ben James share harmony vocals.

It’s a good’n. Have a listen…

Don’t Hold Back is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.