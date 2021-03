Don’t Have A Clue from Wolfpen Branch

Louisville’s Wolfpen Branch has a first single to share from their initial recording sessions. The band is the result of the mingling of members from a number of popular modern bluegrass groups – The Wooks, 23 String Band, NewTown – with a fresh sound based on original music.

Their first release to radio is titled Don’t Have A Clue, written and sung by mandolinist Chris Shouse. It’s structured as a jamgrass style anthem, and tells of a man drifting through life realizing that he ‘don’t have a clue.’

Shouse is supported by bandmates Arthur Hancock IV on guitar, Aaron Bibelhauser on banjo, Kati Penn on fiddle, and Roddy Puckett on bass.

Here’s a taste…

Don’t Have A Clue is available now to bluegrass radio via AirPlay Direct. The single will be on the popular download and streaming sites on April 2.