Don’t Fear The Reaper cover from Barefoot Movement

The Barefoot Movement has scared up a Halloween single for today, a grassed up version up Blue Oyster Cult’s Don’t Fear The Reaper, which was a pop rock hit in 1976 before anyone in this youthful trio was born. The October 31 reference comes in as the Reaper the song instructs us not to dread is The Grim Reaper of legend and myth, who roams the earth selecting new souls to take from this life.

Barefoot Movement is Noah Wall on fiddle and vocals, Tommy Norris on mandolin, guitar, and vocals, and Katie Blomarz on bass and vocals.

This new single is part of their current Covers for a Cause series, where a new previously-recorded song is released every four weeks, with proceeds being donated to a charitable cause of the band’s choosing. For Don’t Fear The Reaper, monies are going to Soles4Souls, who repurpose unwanted shoes for people in need. Fans can also make direct donations in support of Sole4Soles online.

Check out their version of Don’t Fear The Reaper on Bonfire Records in this Brady Bunched video, with assistance from cellist Dave Eggar.

The curious band name is a factor of this group’s penchant for performing sans footwear, even in the dead of winter. Noah says that when she saw something about Sole4Souls online, she knew they would be perfect for the next Cover for a Cause release.

You can find Don’t Fear The Reaper from Barefoot Movement at popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.