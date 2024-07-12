Don’t Come Knockin’ from Crandall Creek

Crandall Creek has released another original bluegrass song, this time a bluesy number called Don’t Come Knockin’, sung by band vocalist Carly Greer.

Written within the group, it also features members Kathy Wigman Lesnock on harmony vocal, and Dustin Terpenning on banjo. Studio guests included Andy Leftwich on fiddle, mandolin, lead guitar, and Darrin Vincent on bass.

Andrews says it is one he started on some time ago, and then it laid fallow in his pocket for a while.

“I had 12 lines plus the melody of Don’t Come Knockin’ recorded in my phone for a while. I knew this one was right in Carly’s wheelhouse.

During a practice at Stonewall Jackson’s summer home in Beverly, WV (thank you Arden Swecker and Amanda Reese), I presented it to the band. Fifteen minutes later it was complete, and we had a blast!

Carly contributed lyrics and verses, helped with structure, and then Kathy added the finishing touches.”

They turned it into a fine grasser. Have a listen…

Don’t Come Knockin’ is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.