Don’t Believe from Kristen Leigh Bearfield

Bluegrass artist Kristen Leigh Bearfield has a new single dropping today, a real powerhouse track she’s recorded with a who’s who of super-pickers.

Kristen has been working in and around bluegrass music most of her young life, performing as part of High Road, on her own as a solo artist, and doing media and publicity for a number of organizations and artists. You’ll certainly remember having seen her; a left-handed mandolinist with bright blond hair, always impeccably turned out, and with a load of talent.

For this new release she’s reprised Don’t Believe a song written by Skip and Cia Cherryholmes, and recorded by their family band, Cherryholmes, back in 2008. Cherryholmes were known for combining original bluegrass with a rock ‘n’ roll energy, something Kristen preserves in her remake.

Bearfield says that she resonates with the message of this song, and its warning about being dragged in different directions by people’s desire to pull one over on you.

“In an ever-changing world, it’s important to know where our compass lies. It’s so easy to get lost and caught up in the traps and deception that life can bring. We have to know what we are grounded to and where we are headed.

That’s why it’s so meaningful for me to be releasing my next bluegrass single, Don’t Believe.

This is a song that I have loved for years, and I’m so honored to get to share my version of it with you all. This song is a light in the darkness, and I hope it resonates with you in the same way.”

With Kristen singing the lead, studio support comes from Stephen Mougin on guitar, Russ Carson on banjo, Andy Leftwich on mandolin, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, and Byron House on bass. Eli Johnston adds a harmony vocal.

It’s a mighty strong track. Have a listen.

Don’t Believe is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.