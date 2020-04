Donna Ulisse drops music video for When I Go All Bluegrass On You

Donna Ulisse released a single for her latest album back in February, one called When I Go All Bluegrass On You, the opening track on Time For Love.

As she told us at the time, the song idea came from a comment she made to her husband, Rick Stanley, when Jerry Salley showed up late for a writing appointment. Jerry had missed two times that morning, and Ulisse mentioned to Stanley that when he got there, she was liable to go all bluegrass on him. The two of them looked at each other, realizing that she had just called out a phrase that was a perfect germ for a song. The two of them finished the song before Salley even got there!

But Jerry was delighted with it all the same, as Donna was set to record the song for Billy Blue Records, where Salley serves as R&D Director. Now, the label and the artist have collaborated on a new music video for When I Go All Bluegrass On You, which starts with a reenactment of the song’s genesis.

Time For Love is widely available now wherever you stream or download music online, or on CD directly from Billy Blue.