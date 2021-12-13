Don Wayne Reno to The Farm Hands – new Christmas video

Skip to content
Don Wayne Reno with Tim Graves
Tim Graves has announced the lineup for
The Farm Hands going into 2022. Don Wayne Reno, son of the legendary Don Reno, has joined the group on the five string banjo.
Don Wayne has had a long career as a banjo player in his own right, in addition to being a fine exemplar of the distinctive style pioneered by his father. Many music lovers recall his time with the group Hayseed Dixie, which began as a bluegrass group dedicated to playing covers of AC/DC, and went on to become a sensation in Europe.
He says that he is excited to get back on the road and pick some grass.
“I am thrilled to be the newest member of the Farm Hands. Tim Graves is the hardest working man I know, and I truly believe this is a great fit. Looking forward to the adventure and the bluegrass!”
Graves will continue to lead the group on reso-guitar, with Jimmy Haynes on guitar. A nw bass player will be announced shortly.
Recently Tim got the guys together to shoot a Christmas video for their fans. It’s their version of the Elvis Presley classic from 1957,
Blue Christmas. Terry Eldredge helps out on bass.
You can learn more about The Farm Hands by
visiting them online.
