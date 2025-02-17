Don Rigsby to tour with Balsam Range in 2025

Following the recent departure of founding fiddler and vocalist Buddy Melton, Balsam Range has announced that bluegrass veteran Don Rigsby will be touring with them during the 2025 season.

Don has been involved in bluegrass since he was just a tyke, learning to sing Ralph Stanley songs at the age of five. The very epitome of a bluegrass sideman, he has been a member of the Bluegrass Cardinals, Lonesome River Band, Longview, and J.D. Crowe & The New South. As a solo artist and bandleader he has seven albums to his credit, and has appeared on countless projects as a session player and singer.

The guys welcome Rigsby in with open arms, according to founding bassist Tim Surrett.

“Don I have been friends for 30 years. We’ve sung on each other’s records and played on numerous live shows together; he is an incredible singer and a great musician. We are very excited to play music with him this year!”

Guitarist Calib Smith commented on Balsam Range’s 18 years together, and how well Don will fit in.

“There aren’t many bands that have a tenure like ours, especially in bluegrass. We’ve built a brand, and there’s a legacy that we’ve created with our music. Don is going to be a great addition to that, his vocal prowess is second to none and his musicianship is strong. We look forward to the next chapter!

So many things with Balsam Range have happened organically, and the things that happen organically are usually really cool. That’s not to say that a lot of work hadn’t been put into Balsam Range, because there has been. But, for the most part, the organic compound of Balsam Range has allowed us to be free and to be creative.

The band started as a way to not create a band, where it was more like a bunch if people that got off the road, that wanted to chill out and jam. But, we felt this itch to play and record, and here we stand this many years later still just as eager.”

Rigsby joins other current members Marc Pruett on banjo and Alan Bibey on mandolin.

Don says that he wants the band’s legions of fans to know what his goals are in joining up.

“I don’t consider myself a replacement for Buddy. As far as I’m concerned, he left a mark on the band and the music that is uniquely his own, and no one can replace that. We can, however, make music together that will stand on its own, and that’s what my intentions are with this collaboration. I am really excited for the future.”

New music from Balsam Range is expected this spring, and you can catch Don out on the road with them starting next month.

The band is represented by Mandy Tenery with Advance Artist Support.