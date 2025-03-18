Dollywood launches its 40th season with new festival

There’s no denying the fact that Dolly Parton is irrepressible, iconic, and engaging. All three of those traits were in evidence on Friday, March 14 when Dolly herself greeted the press on the day before Dollywood officially reopened the doors for its landmark 40th season.

Less than two weeks after the passing of her beloved husband Carl Dean, Parton proved that the show must indeed go on. Her appearance marked her first public event since Dean’s death, but to her credit, she remained confident, composed and eager to share new plans and developments for a theme park that’s been lauded as one of the best anywhere in the world

She also seemed to take delight in greeting her Dolly devotees while waving to the crowds as part of a procession that rolled down the park’s primary thoroughfare. Crowds of fans, many donning shirts with Dolly’s likeness, lined the sidewalks in obvious anticipation nearly two hours before the parade began.

Such is the love that Parton inspires.

Parton began her prepared remarks to a gathering of the media by expressing her appreciation for the outpouring of love she’s been shown after losing her beloved husband of 60 years. She then went on to share her gratitude to those fans and followers who have helped to give Dollywood the tremendous success it’s attained in the four decades since its initial opening.

“Thank you to our guests and the community for the support they’ve given to my Dollywood for 40 years,” Dolly said while acknowledging Dollywood’s historic milestone. “It’s hard to believe it has been that long, but it never would have lasted if it hadn’t been for you—our guests. On opening day in 1986, I was just hoping that people would really want to come visit a theme park with my name on it. And even though I always try to dream big, I’ll admit I was a little bit nervous that first morning. But people did come out to support us that first day, and I’m so proud to see that Dollywood has continued to grow through the years to become a place of fun and togetherness for everyone who has come to visit.”

Then, with Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton by her side, Parton gave the media representatives a look ahead to Dollywood’s upcoming anniversary season, as well as a sneak peek of a groundbreaking new project coming to the theme park in 2026.

“I’m also very honored that we’re starting off the anniversary season with the I Will Always Love You Music Festival,” she added. “I hope that this festival inspires everyone to share their own special light with the world each day. It doesn’t matter what your dream is—even if it’s opening a theme park with your name on it—follow those dreams and never give up!”

The new festival, which takes place now through April 13, naturally shines the spotlight on Parton’s music and success as an entertainer. Another new feature attraction, From the Heart—The Life & Music of Dolly Parton, takes place in the park’s Celebrity Theater and describes Parton’s journey from her home in Sevier County, Tennessee to Nashville as she pursued the promise of stardom. Trio, Again featuring Three Times A Lady, a celebration of the Trio albums released by Dolly, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt, spotlights singer/songwriters Victoria Camp, Kennedy Scott, and Hannah Blaylock, in the Showstreet Palace Theater.

So too, Heartsong: The Movie has been remastered and moved to the Dreamsong Theater as part of The Dolly Parton Experience. The attraction features a collection of photos, films and memorabilia that illustrate Parton’s remarkable career, while also becoming one of the park’s most popular attractions. Likewise, Play On, a special 40th anniversary retrospective show featuring songs and scenes from many of the park’s iconic shows from past years, will debut on May 3, the date of the park’s first operational day in 1986.

Naturally, live music is in abundance throughout the grounds. This is Dolly’s domain after all. A sing-along with Dolly pavilion allows guests to join their host in song, courtesy of piped in recordings of her all-time hits. Likewise, bluegrass and old-time string bands perform at regular intervals throughout Dollywood’s expansive environs.

Being one of the world’s best-selling stars in country music would seem enough of an accomplishment, but given the the success she’s seen with Dollywood, her stature as an entrepreneur is evident as well. The park was named the number one US theme park by Tripadvisor reviews. It was instantly hailed as one of last year’s Top Five Best New Theme Park attractions. In 2010, Dollywood was named an Applause Award winner, the theme park industry’s highest accolade. It’s won 64 Golden Ticket Awards and been the recipient of 28 Brass Ring Awards for Live Entertainment. The park was also hailed as the Best Park in the world in 2023, and in 2022 and 2024 Dollywood was named by Tripadvisor as the number one theme park in the country based on actual guest reviews. It also has been recognized as a top US theme park by USA Today on multiple occasions.

Naughton teased the fact that a special attraction, unlike any offered anywhere else in the world, will be opening in 2026. He said he believes the addition will continue to elevate Dollywood’s status globally within the industry.

“Dollywood Parks & Resorts is growing at a rate that many people wouldn’t believe,” he told the assembled gathering. “We had record attendance last year, and we’re setting ourselves up with continued growth thanks to our 40th anniversary season this year, and what’s up ahead due to our 2026 attractions. We’re not ready to share the details, but I can tell you it will be a revolutionary new experience unlike anything anywhere else in the world. We’re able to add these experiences because of the unwavering support of our guests, and the dedication of our hosts to create the friendliest and most welcoming theme park environment in the industry. This is our 40th anniversary season, but I can promise you, we’re just getting started.”

To that point, there’s an ample array of festivities for guests to enjoy as part of the park’s seasonal celebrations as well. Open mid-March through early January, Dollywood offers rides, attractions, shows, and crafters that reflect its Smoky Mountains environs. For example, the Imagination Playhouse, which features plays based on books from Dolly’s Imagination Library, is now one of the park’s permanent fixtures, and offers shows for younger guests from April 19 through the end of September.

Following the I Will Always Love You Music Festival, Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival will take place April 18 – June 8 with iconic Mosaiculture displays and larger-than-life flower sculptures creating an immersive atmosphere throughout the park. Dollywood’s culinary team showcases their delicacies to highlight the tastes of spring in the Smokies.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City will get underway June 14 – August 3. Their Sweet Summer Nights drone and fireworks displays take place each night. The featured attractions include the Gazillion Bubble Show: Evolution and Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, the latter of which includes popping bubbles and playful pooches. It also offers story times and character meet and greets.

The Harvest Festival presented by Humana takes place September 12 – October 27 with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances from talented singers, creative culinary items, and the Great Pumpkin LumiNights, recipient of the best theme park harvest event in the world.

Finally, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas, presented by Humana and running from November 1 – January 4, concludes the park’s 2025 season courtesy of six million lights, festive holiday shows and an appropriate holiday atmosphere.

And by the way, while there, don’t forget to pick up a loaf of cinnamon bread. In addition to everything else, Dolly does delicious very very well.