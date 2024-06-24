Pinecastle Records has a second single from Lord of The Strings, a studio aggregation headed up by world class guitarist, banjoist, and singer, Tony Wray.

Tony is one of those artists whose work sometimes goes unheralded, whether as a builder of Gibson banjos in Nashville, as a sideman to headliners like Dan Tyminski, Dale Ann Bradley, and Rodney Dillard, or with his now sadly disbanded group, Blue Mafia. But you sure know him when you hear him contributing overhanded guitar or punchy banjo, as he does on this latest release, a contemporary take on the Flatt & Scruggs classic, Jimmy Skinner’s Doin’ My Time.

Turned loose in the studio, Wray plays all the instruments, save the fiddle contributed by Tim Crouch and reso-guitar from Matt Leadbetter. Vocal assistance comes Dennis Parker, who has been making Ricky Skaggs sound better for several years now.

Of this track, Tony says…

Doin’ My Time is a great tune, and not just talking about being in jail and breaking rocks all day. It’s a story all of us could put ourselves in, as far as certain times in our lives when we’ve felt stuck.”

They turn in a powerful yet understated cut, which clearly demonstrates Tony’s value to the bluegrass community. Have a listen.

Doin’ My Time from Lord Of The Strings is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

A full album from Lord Of The Strings is also anticipated.