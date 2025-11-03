Does My Ring Burn Your Finger from Danny Burns

Irish-born bluegrass and Americana artist Danny Burns has created a special radio mix of one of the tracks on his recent Bonfire Music Group project, Southern Sky.

It’s for Does My Ring Burn Your Finger, written by Buddy Miller and Julie Ann Miller, which they recorded in 1999, but which got a big bump when released by Lee Ann Womack on her I Hope You Dance album a year later.

Danny’s cut features a who’s who of Nashville super pickers, with Cody Kilby on guitar, Sam Bush on mandolin, Matt Menefee on banjo and mandolin, Billy Contreras on fiddle, Ethan Burkhardt on bass, Justin Moses on reso-guitar, and Jerry Roe on drums. Bush also sang harmony on the track.

They turned in a dark, smoky take on the song, highlighted by Burns’ smoldering voice. The new mix created especially for bluegrass radio tones down the bass and drums. It sounds great.

Have a listen.

Does My Ring Burn Your Finger by Danny Burns, and the full Southern Sky album, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.