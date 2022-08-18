Doc at 100 show in 2023, for Doc Watson’s 100th birthday

Skip to content
Jacks Hinshelwood, noted guitarist and former director of Virginia’s Crooked Road, has teamed up with ETSU professor of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Roots Music Studies, Ted Olson, to create a special touring musical program to celebrate the 100th birthday of the great Doc Watson in 2023.
The artists involved include two of Doc’s former sidemen, guitarist and vocalist Jack Lawrence ,and bass player T. Michael Coleman. Both travelled with Watson for many years, and knew him quite well as a result. They are joined by Wayne Henderson, a legendary guitarist and luthier in his own right, and Jack Hinshelwood on guitar and fiddle.
Prior to each concert, Ols0n will deliver a talk about the history and legacy of Doc Watson, who was born in Deep Gap, NC in 1923. Doc wasn’t “discovered” until he was roughly 40 years of age, but went on to become perhaps the most influential acoustic guitarist in the world of folk music. Following Ted’s talk, the assembled artists will share their own remembrances of Doc, along with some special stories, and then a concert featuring the many powerful songs that Watson played and recorded during his career.
One show is booked for late 2022, with the bulk of their performances scheduled for next year. This will be a must see event for dedicated fans of the late guitar master, who is also known for his rich baritone voice and his delightful presentation, despite his total blindness which developed before his second birthday.
Dates on the books now include:
November 5, 2022 –
Jefferson Center, Roanoke, VA February 26, 2023 – The Birchmere, Alexandria, VA
March 25, 2023 – Wortham Center for the Performing Arts, Asheville, NC
Date TBD – McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College, Emory, VA
For more information about the Doc at 100 program, contact Jack Hinshelwood by
email or phone (540-239-2110).
