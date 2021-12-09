Dixieland Delight – new release from Dave Adkins

Mountain Fever Records has released a new single today for Dave Adkins, taken from his upcoming bluegrass project with the label.

It’s a cover of Alabama’s smash hit Dixieland Delight, which Dave has transformed into a bluegrass song, supported by Aaron Ramsey on guitar, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar and bass, Jason Davis on banjo, and Will Clark on mandolin.

Adkins says that he has had this number in mind to cut for some time.

“I loved Alabama’s Dixeland Delight growing up. I used to say all the time that it was a bluegrass song, it just didn’t know it yet! I tried to make it the way I heard it in my head, and the guys playing on the record did just that. I hope folks like it.”

It makes a terrific bluegrass track, especially with Dave’s giant voice out front. Have a listen below.

Dixieland Delight by Dave Adkins is available now from popular download and streaming sites online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

In addition to this bluegrass album Dave is working on with Mountain Fever, he has a Gospel record also in process with their sister label, Morning Glory Music. Look for more news about that soon.