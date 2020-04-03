Disney Sing-A-Long with Skip Cherryholmes

Skip Cherryholmes is the hot rod guitar player with the award-winning bluegrass band, Sideline. While Skip is known for being animated on stage, he will be bringing his love for music and Disney animation to Facebook fans this Saturday evening (4/4) at 7:00 p.m. eastern. This should be a fun way to spend a Saturday night in with the family while we all continue to practice safe social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. We caught up with Skip to learn more about this special digital event coming up on Saturday.

Why a Disney Sing-A-Long?

Disney has always been a huge part of our everyday lives. My wife Stephanie works as a Disney vacation travel planner, so we have daily discussions about Disney. Also, our son Aiden is at the perfect Disney age, so the movies and music sing-a-longs are constant. But let’s be real – Any age is the perfect Disney age.

How did Stephanie get in to being a Disney travel planner?

We’ve taken several Disney vacations, and Stephanie has always done a fantastic job planning them. She has a knack for getting the best deals, and planning the days out to make the most out of them! She had a few people ask her to help with their vacations, and felt she would do well teaming up with a travel agency! She joined Academy Travel in January, and her business has done really well!

What services does she provide for folks who are interested in a future Disney vacation?

Whether it be Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and even a Disney Cruise, each vacation is customized specifically to the client, and she can be as much or as little involved as desired. She looks at the dates you provide and searches the best resort/park/dining options for that time frame. She can book the trip, she’ll make reservations for you, and even book your Fastpasses. After everything is set in stone she will still look for specials and deals that will enhance the experience for her client. She loves it that much.

What’s your favorite part about a Disney vacation?

What’s not to love?! On the road trips down to Florida we listen to Disney music, singing very, very loud. From the moment we pull into the resort the magic kicks in. We usually fit more into one day than most might fit into a vacation, but we don’t want to miss anything. On our last trip we did Magic Kingdom from open to close (9:00 a.m.-Midnight) and covered about 18 miles, with a toddler. We love fitting it all in. The worst part is leaving the resort for the trip home…

What are some of your favorite things to do?

I’m a huge Star Wars fan, so I love visiting Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios. I love trying the different food! Disney World has some amazing restaurants. But my absolute favorite thing to do is watching Stephanie light up when we arrive, and especially when we walk into Magic Kingdom. She has a true passion for Disney, so the experience is very elevated for her.

Which Disney film has the best music?

That’s a tough one! It would be kind of up to what you’re looking for. For animated films I love the music in Princess And The Frog. New Orleans jazz and cajun music! So awesome! Of course for classics, who can deny the iconic The Lion King soundtrack? For live action scores, I would have to say the Pirates Of The Caribbean saga is my favorite soundtrack.

Which Disney song would make the best bluegrass tune?

I think there is actually an album called Oh Mickey, Where Art Thou with several Disney songs done bluegrass. It has a very impressive instrumental version of Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! The Bare Necessities would probably make a good one too.

Which bluegrass standard would make the best Disney song?

Most Disney songs have a note of magic and happiness, with a positive message. Most bluegrass standards… Not so much. So I’d say Little Girl And The Dreadful Snake hands-down…

Which Disney character is most like you? Steve Dilling? Jimmy Martin? and why?

I’d definitely have to say Mike Wazowski (Monsters Inc., Monsters University) because I always strive to accomplish, but even if it’s not something I can achieve I always try to push others to make it. Steve I liken to Friar Tuck (Robin Hood), because he’s full of colorful anecdotes, and he’s got a rasp in his voice. Jimmy Martin is definitely a cross between Mater (Cars) and Scrooge McDuck. Full of southern spunk and a little cranky. And maybe a little tight on the purse strings.

Can folks be able to make requests for some of their favorite Disney songs during the Sing-A- Long? (“Not In Nottingham” wink-wink)

I have had several requests already actually! I will take any requests people will send in, but I don’t know that I can get to all of them. Most Disney songs have huge choruses, duets, and dramatic sections throughout. Great for singing in the car, but not so much for the guitar. I’ll give it my best shot, or at least do a verse or chorus.

What is your son Aiden’s favorite Disney song and movie?

For songs he loves You’ve Got A Friend In Me (Toy Story), When I’m Older (Frozen 2), and Heigh-Ho (Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs). For movies, it’s a toss up between Toy Story 2, Peter Pan, Frozen 2, and The Many Adventures of Winnie The Pooh.

What about Disney songs can help us through these trying times?

Well, obviously it’s not healthy to ignore reality, but the more you can remain upbeat and positive, the lighter the load of the world on your shoulders. It’s important to keep things in perspective. Like Phil Harris (Baloo The Bear) said, “And don’t spend your time lookin’ around for something you want that can’t be found when you find out you can live without it and go along not thinkin’ about it…

“I’ll tell you something true, The bare necessities of life will come to you.”

Will there be a bouncing ball (or a bouncing banjo) like in the classic Disney VHS Sing-A-Long tapes?

I was actually looking into using the Pixar lamp instead, but he was smashing all of the “I”s in the lyrics, so I decided to wing it.

What bluegrass instrument should Mickey Mouse learn to play?

I think he should learn mandolin because Goofy already plays banjo. They would make a great Osborne Brothers-style duet. I also think Pete would make a great Carlton Haney.

Be sure to gather up the whole family on Saturday night, and enjoy this special event! For more info, see Stephanie’s Travel page.

To see the complete details, visit the Facebook event for the sing-along.