Dillsboro Blues drops for Darren Nicholson

Darren Nicholson has had quite a run on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart with songs from his debut solo effort for Mountain Home Music. Anyone who may have wondered how well he would do after leaving Balsam Range has had that question answered.

A new single is available this month, a quirky mandolin instrumental called Dillsboro Blues, which he says is dedicated to his Mom.

“Dillsboro Blues is a tune I wrote in honor of my mother. Dillsboro is the little town in Western North Carolina where she was born and raised. It’s known for a train depot as well as the famous Jarrett House Bed and Breakfast.

My mom grew up in hard times. The tune, to me, represents struggles — the ups and downs of a hard life and the willingness to keep fighting to persevere. She’s got true grit and is an inspiration to me. It’s a hillbilly, moody blues tune. Love you, Mom!”

Dillsboro Blues is composed in a fiddle tune form, with a very Monroey A part, followed a B part that begins with a Spanish dance flair. He’s assisted by some of the top pickers in bluegrass, with Billy Contreras on fiddle, Wes Corbett on banjo, Colby Laney on guitar, and Zachary Smith on bass.

Have a listen…

Dillsboro Blues by Darren Nicholson is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.