Digital reissue: It’s The Music from Frank Poindexter with The Rice Brothers

Mountain Fever Records has announced a digital reissue of an historically important album that never made it to download and streaming before today.
was initially released by reso master Frank Poindexter with The Rice Brothers on CD in 2004. The project was never distributed nationally, merely offered for sale at Frank’s live shows in North Carolina at the time. Poindexter has been a recognized reso man of note for decades, working these days with Deeper Shade of Blue. He recorded and performed with banjo picker Bobby Atkins back in the day, including on one of the first projects to feature Tony Rice on guitar. It’s The Music
This reissue marks the last time all four Rice Brothers recorded together in the studio. With Frank on reso guitar, Tony and Wyatt Rice played guitars, Larry Rice was on mandolin, and Ron Rice on bass. The sessions were supplemented with Sammy Shelor on banjo and Greg Luck on fiddle.
Poindexter is the uncle of all of the Rice boys, who grew up playing with Uncle Frank at different times in their lives.
He says that he is delighted to have this music preserved now, and available online.
“It was pure love being together during the four days of recording with them. We lost both Larry and Tony in 2006 and 2020, so I’m grateful to have these recordings.”
The album offers a baker’s dozen tracks, mostly familiar standards, and it is a hoot to hear Frank, Tony, Wyatt, and Larry put them through their paces. Tony Rice fans will all want a copy of this one, as most of the tunes are played at a medium tempo, and his solos are not terribly complicated. Oh, but the tone! As will reso students looking for some popular tunes to study.
Here’s an example on
Washington & Lee Swing, also know as Washington County.
Other selections include
Old Spinning Wheel, Crazy Creek, Sweet By and By, and Last Thing on My Mind, along with several of Frank’s strong original tunes. It’s a very enjoyable album.
The newly reissued
It’s The Music is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.
