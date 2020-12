Digger Cleverly’s video podcast, number 3

Did you know that Digger Cleverly, who heads up bluegrass music’s #1 comedy act, The Cleverlys, also has a video podcast?

Well, he does, and it’s just as bitingly funny and unabashedly rural as you might expect. What with live shows off the radar this year, Digger needed another vehicle for his musings, and this is it. A man wouldn’t want to let his loyal fanbase down now, would he?

It’s called The Dr. Digger Show, and can be found on his YouTube channel, along with all the music videos prepared by his oddball kinfolk in The Cleverlys. If you enjoy a good laugh, and have a decent appreciation for what goes on in bluegrass music, this is definitely for you.

Here is show #3, where we find Dr. Digger filming out by his “remote distillery.” We also get to see Digger in the kitchen, visiting with his nephew, DVD, and talking with Kenny and Amanda Smith, who sing one for the folks. Hilarious highjinks ensue.