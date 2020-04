Digger Cleverly calls out Balsam Range

Whoa… stuff just got real!

The ongoing feud between bluegrass touring artists Balsam Range and The Cleverlys just ramped up a notch.

Digger Cleverly, leader of his witty family band, has leveled a serious allegation against his buddies from western North Carolina. In this video released today, Digger accuses Balsam Range of squatting in their tour vehicle, and in a clothing optional fashion.

When reached for comment, Darren Nicholson of Balsam Range responded thusly…

Who will fire the next shot in this bluegrass bad blood battle? Stay tuned to find out!