Die Tryin’ – new single from Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Billy Blue Records has a new single this week for Darin & Brooke Aldridge, taken from their current album, This Life We’re Livin’.

The Aldridges have carried the name of America’s Bluegrass Sweethearts for some time, a title that came their way before the two were married in 2008. Since then, Darin & Brooke have topped the charts and toured all over the country from their home in western North Carolina, with their blend of bluegrass and acoustic country music, always brilliantly played and sung, and on the positive side of the lyrical ledger.

This latest release comes from the pen of celebrated songwriter Guy Clark, Die Tryin’, which he recorded on his Cold Dog Soup album in 1999. Darin says that he learned the song through Clark’s co-writer, Jon Randall, who had recorded it with John Jorgenson and Herb Petersen when he toured with the two of them some years back.

It’s a song about giving 100% to whatever you may be doing, which the Aldridges say appealed to them from the first.

“Guy Clark was an incredible songwriter. More than a just a great storyteller, he also had the ability to weave great wisdom into his lyrics. In Die Tryin’, it’s obvious that co-writer Jon Randall shares these same gifts. For us, there was an instant connection to the song the first time we heard it. It is a song that simply says to live life and give it all you’ve got!”

It’s a strong cut, perfectly suited for Darin & Brooke and their band. Darin plays guitar and mandolin, and sings with Brooke, along with Samantha Snyder on fiddle and harmony vocal, Billy Gee on bass, and Jacob Metz on banjo.

Have a listen…

Die Tryin’, and the full This Life We’re Livin’ album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs and LPs can be ordered from the Darin & Brooke Aldridge web site.

Radio programmers will find all the tracks at AirPlay Direct.