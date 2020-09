Diary Of My Mind lyric video from Jason Barie

Billy Blue Records has released a lyric video for one of the vocal tracks from Jason Barie’s – aka The Ramblin’ Fiddler – terrific album, Pieces.

The vocals on this track, Diary Of My Mind, are provided by a pair of Jason’s fellow former Quicksilver bandmates, Mike Rogers and Corey Hensley. They turn in a fine reading of this George Jones classic from 1976, with Barie adding the requisite twin fiddles.

To make it easy to sing along, the words to the song are shown on screen, set against the album audio and a series of still images and video clips. But if you do, you’re not likely to outdo the Jonesy vocals already on the track.

Pieces is widely available wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from Jason online.