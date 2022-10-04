Diane – latest single from Sister Sadie

Skip to content
When
Sister Sadie performed on the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards last Thursday in Raleigh, they introduced their new single, , to great effect. Diane
Opening with an a cappella chorus, the song offers a rebuttal to Dolly Parton’s
Jolene, written by country pop artist Cam with Tyler Johnson and Jeff Bhasker. Cam released it in 2017 and while it was never a big hit, the lyrics resonate with people who have been on either side of a cheating situation. The singer insists that she never knew that the unfaithful man in the story was taken, and begs for if not forgiveness, at least consideration with the memorable line, “I’d rather you hate me than not understand.”
Guitarist Jaelee Roberts sing the lead, supported on the choruses by founding member and banjo player Gena Britt, and newest Sister Mary Meyer. Hasee Ciacco is on bass, and co-founder Deanie Richardson on fiddle.
Speaking jointly, the band explained how this one came to be recorded for their next full album.
“Deanie introduced the song
Diane to the band after hearing Cam perform it on the Grand Ole Opry while she was in the staff band. Once we started gathering material to record, we knew we had to try it! It’s the perfect fit for us. It features the intricate harmony vocals that this band is drawn to, and showcases some stellar playing as well from every member. We had a great time learning this one! Once we dug in, the ideas and excitement started pouring out of all of us. This is an incredibly fun song to play and the audience response has been dynamite!”
It is really a powerful track. Have a listen…
Diane is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
