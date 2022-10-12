Devil’s Land from Morgan Brake for National Substance Abuse Prevention Month

Skip to content
Morgan Brake at the 2022 World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC
Teen Florida bluegrass singer and songwriter
Morgan Brake has a powerful new single and video for her song, to offer. The song is included on her recently released EP, Devil’s Land , and hits now in conjunction with National Substance Abuse Prevention Month in October. Stuck Loving You
Morgan wrote this one with her mom, Victoria, a somber ballad about how drug addiction hurts all those around you, especially children. Her inspiration was seeing depictions in the media of how badly children are hurt when their parents fall into substance abuse, and the lasting harm it causes as they grow up. Still a young lady herself, Brake’s mind was thrown to thinking about being forced into foster care at a tender age, along with the attendant feelings of abandonment and insecurity.
Morgan says the song has deep meaning for her, and she hopes it can play a part in turning someone away from a life of drug use before it’s too late.
“We wanted to paint a picture of a broken person who turns to the wrong place to ease the pain, and to show how it can affect the next generation. Someone has to break the cycle of addiction.”
The single, and the full EP, were produced by guitarist Richard Bennett and banjo man Cory Walker, both of whom also play on the track, along with Jarrod Walker on mandolin, Nate Leath on fiddle, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, and Dennis Crouch on bass. Jaelee Roberts and Brenna MacMillan sing harmony.
The music video continues the dark theme of the lyrics, intercut with images supporting the story line in melancholy black and white or duotone tints.
Have a look…
Morgan encourages anyone who is witnessing or suspects substance problems among their family or friends to get involved to offer assistance.
“Learn to recognize the signs. Reach out to help or seek for yourself. Local resources and health providers are there for you.”
Devil’s Land, and the full Stuck Loving You EP, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, or directly from Morgan Brake’s web site. Radio programmers can find the tracks at AirPlay Direct, along with a special liner Morgan recorded for radio in support of National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.
