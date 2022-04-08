Details – debut single from Nick Dumas

Skip to content
Today sees a number of firsts in the bluegrass world. We have a debut single from a new album from mandolinist and vocalist
Nick Dumas, formerly with Special Consensus. This single is also the first ever release for a new bluegrass label, Skyline Records, based in Nashville.
Nick is an evocative vocalist, with a very soothing baritone, who is skillful with his mandolin as well. Skyline President, Nashville attorney Will McSeveney, has known him for years, and feels he is the perfect subject for their first album release. Together they have chosen a new song for the single called
, written by Becky Buller, Tim Stafford, and Bill Whyte, about taking care of the important things in your own backyard. Details
Support comes from Kenny Smith on guitar, Russ Carson on banjo, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, Jed Clark on bass, Carley Arrowood on fiddle. Nick is on mandolin and leads vocal, with harmonies from Arrowood and Zach Top.
Dumas says that he found
Details gripping from the start.
“When I first heard the demo of this song, I was really moved by the lyrics and melody. I thought it was a song that any person in any situation could relate to. All of the session musicians on this track provided so much creative input towards its arrangement that further enhanced the song and gave it so much life and character. To be honest, I haven’t listened to anything but the first twenty seconds lately as I cannot stop playing Kenny Smith’s guitar intro over and over! I love everything about this song.”
Have a listen in this lyric video.
Details from Nick Dumas is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
