Derek Stone to Carl Towns & Upward Road

15-year-old banjo picker Derek Stone has been announced as the newest member of Carl Towns & Upward Road, a contemporary bluegrass band from Rising Fawn, GA.

Stone is from nearby Chattanooga, TN, and has only been playing the banjo this last three years. He entered his first banjo competition at the Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree in 2023, and took first place in the beginner’s category. The past two years he has won third place in the adult contest.

Towns says that Derek is set to join them for the first time later this month, and is fully prepared to assume this professional role.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Derek to the band. His talent, dedication, and love for bluegrass bring an exciting energy to our music. We look forward to sharing the stage with him and watching his artistry grow.”

Derek says it has been his goal since starting out on banjo to be part of a touring group like this.

“It’s an honor to be part of Upward Road. Playing alongside Carl and the band is a dream come true, and I’m excited to bring my music to new audiences.”

The young banjo prodigy had been on Carl’s radar since the two met at the 9 Mile Bluegrass Festival in Pikeville, TN two years ago. Impressed with Derek’s rapid progress and natural stage presence, Carl decided to invite him to join the band.

Look for Derek with Upward Road on September 19 at The Woodshop Listening Room in Chattanooga.

Here’s a look at Derek in action, when he was invited onstage at last month’s Crowefest in Kentucky to play You Can Have Her with the New South Reunion Band.