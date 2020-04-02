Denton songbird Caroline Owens gets an early start in bluegrass

Denton, NC, is not only the home of Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver’s Annual Bluegrass Festival. It is also home to many talented musicians and singers. One is Caroline Owens, 18, who practically came into the world singing.

“I began humming around the same time that I started forming words,” the talented young singer confessed. “I can recall my mom always having some form of music playing almost constantly throughout our day. I owe many thanks to her for investing her time and devotions toward my interests.”

By age two, the musical prodigy was formulating songs and started singing them in church.

Owens shared, “Amazing Grace was among the very first that I had memorized, and it will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Growing up, the teenager listened to her mother play piano in their home. It sparked an interest in the child.

“I began piecing notes together around the age of four, and started lessons at the age of eight. I also must add that I would not be the pianist that I am today, had it not been for the early influences of a wonderful teacher and mentor, Zoe Faircloth, who passed away just several months ago. I owe many thanks to her for investing her time and patience within me, and for her many years of thoughtful encouragement.”

Homeschooled, Owens is appreciative of her upbringing. “I’m very thankful for the continuous support of my parents and many other loved ones. From the start of kindergarten to my very last year of high school, my mom has consistently devoted her time and efforts into homeschooling both my younger brother, Eli, and myself. I am very grateful for her hard work and patience; and am very thankful to my dad who has worked hard to provide for our family.”

It was her love of music and her admiration of Country Music legend, Dolly Parton, that brought the vocalist great joy.

“As a child, I remember taking family trips. My absolute favorite place in the entire world was Dollywood, the magical feeling I felt of just listening to Dolly as we walked around the park. I quickly became utterly fascinated and enthralled by her. Since then, her beautiful voice and songwriting abilities have most definitely been the largest influence in my musical journey.”

Though she’s never met the iconic Dolly in person, she dreams of that encounter.

“I can imagine that it would consist of lots of questions, speechless moments, and many happy tears cried!”

“I feel very fortunate to have received the opportunities that I have, and am very grateful for everything that has passed my way. Among these opportunities, I have been fortunate enough to sing with some of my greatest heroes and musical influences: Alison Krauss, Suzanne Cox, Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Heather & Tony Mabe, The Isaacs, and others. I am grateful for the wonderful mentors that they have been to me, and I would like to sincerely thank each and every one of them personally for their kindness, and profound effect on my life and music.”