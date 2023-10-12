Delta Queen drops for Billy Gilman

Pinecastle Records has released a new single from Billy Gilman, one called Delta Queen.

Yes… that Billy Gilman, the recent runner-up on The Voice, two-time Grammy nominee, with more than 10 million records sold in country and pop music. Billy hit the scene at just 11 years old with a big hit song, One Voice, and now in his mid-30s, bluegrass music is what he deeply loves.

This latest single is one he wrote some time ago with Dan Murph and Philip Douglas, and Gilman says he’s been waiting ever since for a chance to record it.

“I had a lot of fun writing Delta Queen with my co-writers. We actually wrote it many years ago, but I wasn’t doing a bluegrass project at the time, so I had to keep the song on the back burner. But I couldn’t wait to find the perfect opportunity someday to cut this song, and when I signed with Pinecastle, this was the first song that I wanted to record with the band. I have always loved story songs, and this one has one heck of a story!”

Support comes from a crew of strong young Nashville pickers, with Jake Stargel on guitar, John Mailander on fiddle, Gabe Hirshfeld on banjo, Jarrod Walker on mandolin, and Vickie Vaughn on bass. Harmony vocals are provided by Martha Christian.

Delta Queen tells a dark tale of passion, mystery, and murder from a century ago on a paddlewheel steamer set for New Orleans. But just when you’re sure you know where the story is headed, along comes a twist at the end.

Have a listen…

Delta Queen is available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.