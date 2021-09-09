DelFest postponed again to 2022

Skip to content
Rob and Ronnie McCoury have just announced that
DelFest 2021, typically held late summer each year in Cumberland, MD, has decided to postpone the festival yet again, and plans to hold it over Memorial Day weekend in 2022.
It appears from their announcement this afternoon that a combination of factors are responsible for this decision. An increase in COVID-19 infections in western Maryland, and a resulting labor shortage, has led their event services contractor to inform the McCourys that they will not be able to field a team, and can not service the festival. This is compounded by the ongoing labor shortage in many parts of the US that has sprung up in the wake of expanded unemployment insurance, a policy that has recently expired.
This was the last straw in a string of disappointments involving staffing issues for festival management, along with the shuttle service normally used by DelFest dropping out, and a reduction in volunteers from the local community.
The bottom line is that the McCoury family is unwilling to go forward with less than ideal services for attendees, coupled with concerns about inviting a large number of people into a potential disease hotspot.
Ticket holders for the September 2021 festival who wish to roll their purchase over to next year need not take any action at this time. Their admission documents will be honored for the May 26-29 event. Refunds will be issued to
those who request them through September 20.
Rob and Ronnie thank everyone who has supported DelFest over the years, and shares their disappointment that this year’s festival can not be held in current conditions.
