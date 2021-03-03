DelFest 2021 postponed until September

DelFest, the annual bluegrass festival hosted each spring in Cumberland, MD by the McCoury family, has announced today that they are officially postponing the 2021 event until later this summer.

Last year’s festival had to be completely cancelled due to COVID restrictions, but with vaccine availability on the rise and the daily hospitalization and death rate dropping rapidly, they feel sure that by September, the proper protocols to host a major festival outdoors will be clear. They simply weren’t sure that would be the case in time for the originally scheduled May dates.

Today Rob and Ronnie McCoury posted a message on the festival web site announcing the change to September.

We don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to any of you that we will not be able to have DelFest in May. The good news is, we are going to have a DelFest in 2021…with new dates of September 23-26.

As we’ve said many times, we won’t do anything that is unsafe, but as we get closer to September, we believe it’ll be very clear what modifications need to be made to keep all of you fine people safe, and we can have a DelFest that feels right.

Mom and Dad have been fully vaccinated now, and we hope by September any of you that want it will have had the chance (and we want to encourage you to get a vaccine when it’s your time).

For those of you that currently have tickets, they will be rolled over to the September dates — or you can use them in 2022 (details on that as well as refund requests will be coming soon).

Finally, we are excited about the lineup we will be bringing you. Most of the acts have been able to accommodate the new dates. We will be posting an updated lineup with ticket sale information in the near future.

For now, stay safe, stay distanced, and let’s get on the other side of this virus so we can have a fun, safe weekend of music at the end of September!

It’s great to see so many bluegrass festivals returning to operation this year. Most fans and pickers will be able to enjoy their favorite summertime activities after a year off, and the artists and entertainers can return to doing what they love best.

A lot of 2021 festivals are already posted on our Events page. If yours isn’t in there yet, be sure to list it soon. No charge, of course!

As Rob and Ronnie suggested, keep an eye on the DelFest web site for details about this year’s lineup, coming soon.