Del McCoury and Vince Gill together for Honky Tonk Nights

Nashville superstars Del McCoury and Vince Gill are singing together on the latest single from The Del McCoury Band. Honky Tonk Nights finds Vince and Del trading verses, and tenoring each other. Oh my!

The song has that funky, bluesy sound that Del and the Boys have made famous, and will be included on their next album, Almost Proud, set for release on February 18.

Vince shows that he hasn’t forgotten a thing from his years in bluegrass before hitting it big in country music. Del, of course, doesn’t miss a lick, despite his 82 years, and his band of sons Ronnie McCoury on mandolin and Rob McCoury on banjo, with Jason Carter on fiddle and Alan Bartram on bass, gives this track the perfect sheen.

Have a listen…

Honky Tonk Nights is available now from popular download and streaming services online.