Deering introduces limited edition Goodtime Bronze model banjo

Deering Banjos has introduced a special, limited edition version of their popular Goodtime Two banjo with a gold rubbed bronze finish on the metal parts. It will be available in either open back or resonator models with a right or left handed orientation.

The Goodtime series of banjos are designed to offer a less expensive American made instrument for both new players, and serious, price-conscious banjoists looking for a second (or third!) axe. By simplifying construction while still employing high quality materials, Deering has led the market in the under $1,000 banjo price point for many years.

With so many fans of these lightweight, low cost 5 strings – many ten of thousands are sold each year worldwide – the idea of creating occasional short run models with unique characteristics has kept the line fresh.

The Bronze Goodtime offers the same basic construction as the standard, but with a bronze powder finish that gives the banjo a distinctive look, as well as an extremely low maintenance and completely hypoallergenic metal parts. Great news for those with an aversion to nickel.

The maple fingerboard is inlaid with an exotic hardwood, and the peghead features a limited edition logo burned into the wood.

Deering created this video to give folks a chance to see and hear it in action.

To get a Goodtime Bronze edition banjo, contact your local Deering dealer to place an order, which will only be accepted through this summer.

The Deering Two Bronze resonator edition sells for $879. The open back Americana Bronze Goodtime is $729.