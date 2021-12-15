Deering introduces Jens Kruger signature banjo strings

The Deering Banjo Company has announced the introduction of a signature banjo string made especially to the specifications of master banjo player, Jens Kruger.

A Swiss native, Jens came to the United States with his brother, Uwe, after launching a professional recording and performing career back in Switzerland in 1979. He was been widely acknowledged as a banjoist of special note, and was chosen to receive the Steve Martin Banjo Prize in 2013, recognizing excellence in banjo playing and bluegrass music.

The new Deering Jens Kruger signature banjo string set uses a unique gauge that he has been playing for the past 40 years, which he believes contributes mightily to the distinctive tone he produces on the banjo. A heavier set than is common among bluegrass players, the gauges runs .011, .012, .013, .022w, .011 with a nickel wound 4th string. Deering worked with GHS Strings to develop this set, and they are now available packaged as the Kruger set for $7.99 online.

Jens talks about why he prefers this set in this video…

Visit the Deering web site to order the Jens Kruger signature banjos strings online.