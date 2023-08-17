Deering introduces Goodtime Deco banjos

Deering has introduced a new set of banjos in its Goodtime series, meant as a tribute to the Art Deco period of the 1920s in the United States. Hardwood neck inlays and bronze powder coated metal parts convey the design style of the age, with four different models on offer.

What had begun simply as a lower priced, entry level banjo for new players in the Goodtime series, has become a lifestyle choice for many pickers. Some prefer the basic, unadorned look of these maple instruments, while others choose them as a second banjo of lesser value to take with them on outdoor adventures. Either way, the Goodtime banjos have won their spot in the market, and Deering works to keep them fresh with new configurations.

Of the four Deco models, two are open back, and two resonator models, ranging in price from $579 for the Goodtime Deco, to $1219 for the Goodtime Special Deco. Necks and inlays are the same in all four, made of rock maple with a “D” shape, and Art Deco patterns on the pegged and in the fret positions.

The Goodtime Americana Deco is made with a larger 12” pot for deeper tones, and the Goodtime Special Deco uses a steel tone ring. The others are built using a hoop-style ring. Both resonators are made of unstained maple.

Complete information on all for new Goodtime Deco Deering banjos can be found online, along with many detailed photos.