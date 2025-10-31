Deering introduces 50th Anniversary limited edition banjo

Posted on by John Lawless

To celebrate their founding in 1975, Deering Banjos has created a highly ornate, 50th Anniversary Limited Edition model banjo.

It’s a strikingly beautiful instrument, made of high-grade curly maple with a bound ebony fingerboard and delicate, intricate fretboard inlays. Of course it’s gold plated and finished with Deering’s distinctive Sepia Burst stain. The rim is made from three-ply violin-grade maple with their 20 hole bell bronze tone ring installed. The resonator is also figured curly maple.

Only ten of these fine hand-crafted banjos will be made, selling for $9,999.

A few selected Deering dealers will have them in stock, sold with Deering’s limited lifetime warranty.

See further details online.

Deering 50th Anniversary limited edition banjo
Deering 50th Anniversary limited edition banjo
Deering 50th Anniversary limited edition banjo
Deering 50th Anniversary limited edition banjo
Deering 50th Anniversary limited edition banjo
Deering 50th Anniversary limited edition banjo

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today