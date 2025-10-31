Deering introduces 50th Anniversary limited edition banjo

To celebrate their founding in 1975, Deering Banjos has created a highly ornate, 50th Anniversary Limited Edition model banjo.

It’s a strikingly beautiful instrument, made of high-grade curly maple with a bound ebony fingerboard and delicate, intricate fretboard inlays. Of course it’s gold plated and finished with Deering’s distinctive Sepia Burst stain. The rim is made from three-ply violin-grade maple with their 20 hole bell bronze tone ring installed. The resonator is also figured curly maple.

Only ten of these fine hand-crafted banjos will be made, selling for $9,999.

A few selected Deering dealers will have them in stock, sold with Deering’s limited lifetime warranty.

