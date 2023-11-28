Deering auctioning three banjos for charity on Giving Tuesday

Deering Banjos has come up with a creative way to celebrate Giving Tuesday, auctioning three banjos for charity, in conjunction with several of their endorsing artists.

Giving Tuesday is a relatively new movement, launched in 2012, as an opportunity to promote charitable giving during the holiday season, set as the Tuesday following Thanksgiving weekend. Initially organized by the 92nd Street Y (Young Men’s Hebrew Association) in Manhattan and the United Nations Foundation, it has caught on quickly with people all over the world as a day to donate to causes and organizations that seek to do good in the world. Many charitable outfits are able to arrange matching funds to increase what they are able to raise on this day, which of course, is today.

Deering is partnering with Kristin Scott Benson of The Grascals, Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show and Molly Tuttle of Golden Highway, and actor/comedian Ed Helms to participate in their Giving Tuesday auctions. Each has chosen a charity that represents a cause close to their hearts, and three banjos designed by the artists and/or charities involved are being offered at auction through December 10.

The Ed Helms banjo is patterned after the Deering Artisan Goodtime Two, but custom stained with the colors of his charity of choice, Education Through Music Los Angeles, i.e., a purple resonator and neck, and a bright yellow rim.

Ketch and Molly’s is likewise based on the Artisan Two, stained in the color of the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, blue and teal, with their logo on the peghead overlay.

Kristin’s, also an Artisan Goodtime Two, is appointed to resemble the Golden Era Deering banjo that she plays, with a walnut stain and a speed neck. Proceeds from her auction will go to the Tryon Fine Arts Center and their PacJAM program.

Benson also made this brief video to explain the program she is supporting.

Each of the other endorsing artists have made similar videos about their favored charity.

These auctions are active now, using software that allows for automatic bidding. All bids received through next Sunday (12/10) will be accepted.

You can find out more about these three auctions, how to bid, the banjos in question, and the charities involved on the Deering web site.

As charitable giving can be complicated by auctions of real property, bidders are advised to consult with their tax professionals concerning any deductibility of their purchase.

And if you find yourself in the giving mood, please don’t forget the IBMA, and your regional bluegrass clubs and associations in your plans.