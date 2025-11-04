Deer Creek Fiddlers’ Convention goes virtual

But not completely.

The venerable Deer Creek Fiddlers’ Convention, held for 54 years by Common Ground on the Hill in Westminster, MD, has announced a fall virtual competition in addition to its May in-person event.

The virtual convention will be held in a similar format, but instead of on-stage competition, judges will select winners based on original video submissions of bluegrass, old-time, or other acoustic Americana music. This is a perfect opportunity for those who have wanted to enter at Deer Creek but were unable to attend because of distance.

The idea came from the virtual conventions held around the time of the COVID shutdowns, when large assemblies of people were forbidden. So with the concept and the structure already in place, why not double the reach of the convention?

First prize will be a $500 scholarship from the Steve Mandell Memorial Music Scholarship Fund, with $300 and $200 scholarships awarded for second and third. These prizes can be used for private lesson fees, music camps, or college tuition anywhere in the world.

Video submissions will be accepted through November 20, with winners to be announced on December 6. Judges include Randy Barrett, Dede Wyland and Joe Herrmann.

Full competition rules and submission guidelines can be found online.

So polish up those tunes and get those videos in!