Deeper Shade of Blue to Turnberry Records

Turnberry Records have announced popular North Carolina band Deeper Shade of Blue as the newest signees with the label.

Together for more than 20 years, and with six, self-produced albums to their credit, the band specializes in crisp, contemporary bluegrass with strong harmony singing. They appear throughout the southeast and beyond, behind the lead singing of guitarist Troy Pope and bass man Scott Burgess.

Troy and Scott are joined by veteran reso-guitarist Frank Poindexter, Milom Williams on mandolin, and Chad Day on banjo.

In tandem with this announcement, Turnberry has released a first single from Deeper Shade of Blue’s debut project with the California company, a remake of Ronnie Milsap’s My Heart from 1980, written by Don Pfrimmer and Charles Quillen. The song became a #1 hit for Milsap that summer.

Burgess sings this one, and says of the band’s new single…

“I’ve been a Ronnie Milsap fan for as long as I can remember. The first time I heard this song, it instantly became one of my favorites.

My Heart is a great combination of a catchy melody, along with the classic story of lost love, and the subject’s inability to move on because the heart wants what it wants. I’ve always wanted to record this song as I feel it lends itself well to a bluegrass arrangement. I’m very pleased with the way it turned out and I hope bluegrass radio will welcome it as well.”

Here’s a preview of the song, which releases to the public on July 19.

My Heart by Deeper Shade of Blue will be available on July 19 from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.