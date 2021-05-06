Deeper Shade of Blue to Pinecastle Records, with new single

Pinecastle Records has announced the signing of North Carolina grassers Deeper Shade of Blue, along with a new single from the band.

With a two decade career and three previous albums behind them, guitarist/vocalist Troy Pope says they are excited to join forces with Pinecastle.

“We’re really looking forward to working with Pinecastle Records. They are a solid team and we truly appreciate their passion and the hands on approach they have taken with our project.”

Right off the bat, this new track serves as the debut single from their first project with Pinecastle, to be called Twenty, in celebration of Deeper Shade of Blue’s history as a band. The song they have chosen is Broken Lady, written by Larry Gatlin, which became a hit record for him in 1975. Troy and the gang give it a contemporary bluegrass treatment, which he says has been well received at live shows so far this year.

“The band is really excited about this new single. After performing it on some live shows and seeing how much our fans enjoyed it, we decided we needed to record it.”

Completing the group is Jason Fraley on mandolin, Frank Poindexter on reso-guitar, Steve Wilson on banjo, and Scott Burgess on bass.

Here’s the track…

Broken Lady from Deeper Shade of Blue is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.

Look for the full band album, Twenty, later in 2021 on Pinecastle Records.