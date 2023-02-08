Deeper in Love – new single from Carley Arrowood

North Carolina bluegrass singer and fiddler Carley Arrowood is back with a tease from her upcoming second album with Mountain Home Music.

This first single is a swift moving grasser called Deeper in Love, a positive look at romance when you have a solid commitment from the one you depend on most, even when you are far away from home.

Carley says that while her special someone tours alongside as her guitarist, she recalls the sentiment from when she was out with Darren & Brooke Aldridge, and he was with another band.

“Deeper In Love is a new favorite from Josh Shilling and Bill Whyte, which highlights the emotions felt by a traveling musician. It starts by talking about how long and lonely the road can feel when you’re away from the one you love, but ultimately emphasizes that the steady love and support from them is what keeps the artist going, causing her to fall deeper in love with him!

My personal situation is a little different since my husband travels with me, but it’s still amazing to have his full and steady support as I pursue my dreams, as he has mine in his. We hope this song just makes you think about your favorite person and smile!”

With Arrowood on fiddle and lead vocal, and husband Daniel Thrailkill on guitar and harmony vocal, Nick Dumas contributes mandolin, Tabitha Benedict banjo, and Jeff Partin bass and reso-guitar. Carley’s sister, Autumn Arrowood, also sings harmony.

Check it out…

Deeper in Love from Carley Arrowood is available now from popular download and streaming services. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.