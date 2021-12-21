Deep River video from Rick Faris

Skip to content
Dark Shadow Recording has released a new video from Rick Faris for Deep River, the second track on his current album, . The Next Mountain
This one was written by Rick with Brink Brinkman, which Faris tells us is about a love lost loser who approaches a raging river trying to decide what to do with the rest of his life.
Deep River is in the spirit of the old choose-your-endings books from when I was a kid. This guy is left alone in a river town on the banks of the mighty Mississippi and he’s devastated. What does the river tell him to do? Does he grab a kayak and head downstream, or does he embrace the bosom of the muddy water forever? Which way does our character go to hear that mighty river roar? I believe the band captured the attitude of this song perfectly. It’s angry at times and desperate at others, but always with a resolved determination to leave her memory behind.”
Rick plays guitar and sings lead, with Russ Carson on banjo, Harry Clark on mandolin, Laura Orshaw on fiddle, and Zak McLamb on bass. Shawn Lane sang the vocal harmony.
In the video we see this crew in the studio cutting the song, and listening back after the take. As you can tell, the session took place during the time that indoor masking was required in Nashville.
Deep River and the complete The Next Mountain project are available from popular streaming and download sites online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the label.
