Deep End video from Steep Canyon Rangers

Steep Canyon Rangers have released another new single from their upcoming Darrell Scott-produced album, Morning Shift. For most fans, this will serve as their first listen to newest member Aaron Burnett singing with the Steeps, unless you have caught them live on stage somewhere this year.

For Burdett, it was a major opportunity and a stiff challenge, stepping in for Woody Platt, who had been the voice of the band since its founding. But his fans, and his fellow Rangers, knew he was up to the task.

Their new song, Deep End, is one Aaron wrote about the experience of making the move from a solo artist to band member last summer, one which he said didn’t leave him much room to breathe.

“There were only three weeks between my very first conversation with [Rangers bassist] Barrett [Smith] about auditioning to sing with the Rangers, and my finding myself in California on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. I was there with all the Rangers and Steve Martin and Martin Short, with the LA Philharmonic backing us up as I sang a bluegrass song in front of about 18,000 people. It was quite an initiation.”

Following that first weekend as a Ranger, he found himself at a cookout with the band.

“I walked up and knocked on the door, and when his wife answered the door I said, ‘Hello, I’m Aaron. I’m here for the cookout.’ And she said, ‘Oh, you’re the guy who jumps in the deep end!’ “

That was the genesis for the song, which is the subject of their latest music video. It’s a hearty grasser featuring Burdett’s familiar smoky voice, with support from fellow Rangers Graham Sharp on banjo, Mike Guggino on mandolin, Nicky Sanders on fiddle, Mike Ashworth on drums, and Barrett Smith on bass.

Check out the mix of live concert and staged video footage on Deep End.

Deep End is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online.

Pre-orders for Morning Shift are enabled now, ahead of its September 8 release.