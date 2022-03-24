Debut single from Authentic Unlimited: Before You Miss Me

Skip to content
It has been since the launch of Dailey & Vincent in 2007 that there’s been as much excitement about a new bluegrass act as there is today for
Authentic Unlimited.
This band, picking up where Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver left off last year – and with three members of his recently disbanded group – has had the bluegrass world buzzing since they announced their formation just after Christmas. Banjo picker Eli Johnston, bass man Jerry Cole, and fiddler Stephen Burwell decided to stay together after Quicksilver was retired, and brought in Jesse Brock on mandolin and John Meador on guitar. Combining Jerry, Eli, and John into a vocal trio gives these guys one of the most heralded singing groups our music has seen since… well, since the debut of Dailey & Vincent.
And today their very first single for
Billy Blue Records is released, , a funky, bluesy song from Cole that highlights the aforementioned vocal trio, as well as some first rate picking from the band. Before You Miss Me
Johnston tells us that is exactly why they picked it.
“We chose
Before You Miss Me to be our very first band single because it showcases the authenticity of our band. It is one of many from our first self titled album written by Jerry Cole. We love playing this tune live because it features the vocal trio and a powerful instrument solo from each one of the band members. It’s also a happy feeling tune with a nice bounce to it!!”
Check it out in the official music video.
Before You Miss Me from Authentic Unlimited is available now for pre-save on popular streaming sites, and will be up for download tomorrow (March 25).
