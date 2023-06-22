Debut Infamous Weekend coming in September

Big news for fans of The Infamous Stringdusters. A new, two-day festival headlined by the ‘Dusters has been scheduled for its inaugural run in September as The Infamous Weekend near Martinsville, VA.

Held at Pop’s Farm, the same venue which hosts the annual Rooster Walk events, the Weekend will feature four sets from the ‘Dusters, plus performances from jam band and acoustic favorites 49 Winchester, Yarn, Kendall Street Company, The Sweet Lillies, The Willow Springs Hotel, Furnace Mountain, and The Jared Stout Band. Should any of those names be unfamiliar, be assured that they have been carefully selected by the Stringdusters as among their favorites, and acts that they feel sure their fans will enjoy.

Camping and music will be provided September 15-16, and a variety of ticket options are available from VIP two-day passes down to individual day tickets. Children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge. There are also a variety of accommodations on offer, with a limited number of deluxe cabins on site, plus RV and tent camping passes.

The festival will provide other outdoor activities, plus food, drink, arts, crafts, and kids’ activities in the campground.

Full details about The Infamous Weekend can be found online.